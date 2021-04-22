With a trial set to begin in less than three months, the prosecutor in an Allen County murder case is seeking to revoke the bond of one of the suspects.
Rylan Wiles is set to appear May 4 in Allen Circuit Court for a hearing on a motion to revoke his bond
Wiles is charged with murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death of Justin Wix, 47, who was found shot outside his home on Stinson Lane on May 7, 2019.
Three suspects have been charged in connection with the shooting.
One of them, Sevonte Sumpter-Bey, has pleaded guilty to the same charges that Wiles faces, and has agreed to testify against his co-defendants.
Wiles, 19, was jailed last year on a $1 million cash bond before gaining his release on Aug. 11 on a $50,000 partially secured bond.
Court records show that Wiles' original bond was reinstated two months later by then-Allen Circuit Judge Janet Crocker based on his illegal use of prescription medications.
Allen County Commonwealth's Attorney Corey Morgan filed a motion April 6 to revoke Wiles' bond, arguing that Wiles has violated multiple conditions of his bond.
In the motion, Morgan said that Wiles can be seen with another person in a Snapchat video brandishing a firearm toward the camera while lip-syncing the lyrics to the hip-hop song "Murder Business" by YoungBoy Never Broke Again, violating firearm and social media prohibitions imposed in his bond.
The person appearing in the video with Wiles is also living at the Brownsburg, Ind., residence with him.
Morgan said that constitutes another violation of the terms of the bond, which prevented anyone from being at the residence other than Wiles, his mother and his sister.
"The Commonwealth is particularly concerned about these violations in that Sevonte Sumpter-Bey's family has been receiving threats, including several alarming social media posts," Morgan said in the filing.
Morgan is seeking a maximum penalty of life without parole for both Wiles and Derek Lucas, who is charged with the same offenses.
The three co-defendants are Indiana residents who are accused of traveling to Wix's residence to rob him.
According to prior testimony in the case, Lucas was familiar with Wix's residence from an earlier visit with Sumpter-Bey's uncle and saw that Wix had a significant amount of money and drugs.
No suspects emerged in Wix's death for about a month until a juvenile contacted Kentucky State Police and reported hearing the three co-defendants boast about their involvement in the incident, KSP Detective Jonathan Johnson testified at a 2019 preliminary hearing.
When police traveled to Indiana to interview the three men, Wiles and Lucas declined to give statements, but Sumpter-Bey implicated himself and the other two men and gave a detailed account.
Johnson testified in 2019 that Sumpter-Bey identified Wiles as the person who shot Wix and that Lucas was "basically the organizer" of the robbery plot.
Wiles is scheduled to face a jury trial on July 19.
