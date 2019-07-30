The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet and Watershed Watch in Kentucky are once again partnering to empower Kentuckians to protect the state’s 440,000 acres of lake waters through their annual lake monitoring program.
The program, launched in 2017, transforms folks into citizen scientists by helping them survey local lakes in regular intervals for several months. This year's program will run through October.
“The goal is to get the public more involved in recognizing the importance of maintaining our water,” said Robin Hartman, spokesperson for the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet. “To monitor (440,000 acres), it takes a large amount of manpower.”
The Division of Water prioritizes the monitoring and upkeep of lakes used for drinking water, but this program is intended to monitor the water quality of any lake throughout the state – it just depends where people care about their water resources.
“We work with volunteers to find out where they’re interested in volunteering,” Hartman said. “They usually live near (the lake) or vacation there.”
To collect data, volunteers use an opaque Secchi disk to measure the lake’s transparency. It’s pretty basic – just see how far you can lower the disk before it disappears – but it’s essential for understanding water quality and turbidity.
Volunteers will also document visual observations and environmental observations, such as the weather or the presence of harmful algal blooms, and take photographs.
Afterward, this data will be uploaded onto a Kentucky Geological Survey site, which will be updated regularly with each monitoring effort, according to Watershed Watch in Kentucky.
Training for the volunteer positions is offered through the coordinators for each of the state’s seven river basins. There usually aren’t more than a handful of volunteers per lake, according to Hartman.
“We haven’t had the issue of too many people,” Hartman said. “We would welcome that issue.”
The Barren River region sits within the Green and Tradewater Rivers Basin. This region is currently without a basin coordinator, so folks interested in the program can contact administrative specialist JoAnn Palmer at 502-782-7032, or Robert Blair of the Watershed Management Branch at 502-782-6893 or robert.blair@ky.gov.
Logan and Simpson are also considered part of the Four Rivers Basin. People in those areas can contact basin coordinator Maggie Morgan at 270-559-4422.
For more information on the Volunteer Lake Monitoring Program, visit kywater.org/about/volunteer-lake-monitoring-program/ or eec.ky.gov/Environmental-Protection/Water/Outreach/Pages/VLMP.aspx.
