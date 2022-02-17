The city of Bowling Green this week grew by 67 acres along the bustling Lovers Lane corridor.
At their meeting Tuesday, Bowling Green city commissioners approved on a final reading annexing 72 acres owned by the Bale family at Lovers Lane and Middle Bridge Road.
The land surrounds a planned extension of Shive Lane that the city is undertaking. The project will extend Shive Lane from where it currently ends at Middle Bridge Road to Lovers Lane across from Searcy Way.
The commission earlier this month approved a $5 million bid from Scotty’s Contracting & Stone of Bowling Green for the project.
The project entails widening Shive Lane, building a roundabout at the current Shive Lane/Middle Bridge Road intersection and then building the new road through what is now a field to connect with Lovers Lane across from Searcy Way.
A new traffic light will be installed at the intersection with Lovers Lane.
The project is expected to start and be completed this year.
Also approved Tuesday were:
•Allowing the city to be the financial agent for a $500,000 state Product Development Initiative Grant. The money will be used for projects at the Kentucky Transpark.
•Accepting a Homeland Security grant of $62,800 for an uninterruptible power supply for use by the police department. The new equipment will replace existing, outdated uninterruptible power supply equipment, according to City Manager Jeff Meisel. The power supply kicks in when the normal power supply is disrupted and before generators kick in.
•Rezoning, on a first reading, 31.51 acres at 0 Clifford Way from Agricultural and Single Family Residential to Single Family Residential on behalf of Rivers Landing Edge;
Rezoning, on a first reading, 1.16 acres at 0 Glen Lily Road from Agricultural to Office Professional for Southern Kentucky Fair;
•Rezoning, on a second reading, 6.75 acres at 216 Old Lovers Lane from Agricultural and Highway Business to Townhouse-Multi-Family Residential for Browning Investors.
•Accepting a strategic plan developed over the past year with the help of the Kentucky League of Cities.
