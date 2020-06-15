The city of Bowling Green’s slimmed-down proposed budget for the coming fiscal year will be up for a first vote Tuesday.
The budget will be the main item on the agenda for Tuesday’s 2 p.m. meeting of the Bowling Green City Commission, to be held via teleconference and streamed on the city’s government access Channel 4.
The budget forecasts the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic will mean a nearly 10 percent revenue decline – about $12 million less than the current fiscal year, from $122.1 million to $110.3 million in FY 2021.
Although the city plans to keep taxes at their current rate, the loss of revenue will result in cuts to numerous areas, including about a 50 percent reduction on spending in areas such as sidewalk building, road paving and stormwater management.
City Manager Jeff Meisel previously told the Daily News that a saving grace for the city is that property taxes continue to grow.
Revenue from those taxes is expected to increase about 8 percent, from $16.3 million to $17.7 million. That will help offset a projected 12 percent decrease – from $50 million to $44 million – in the city’s main revenue source, the occupational tax.
Overall, the budget calls for city expenditures to decrease from $124.6 million to $114.2 million.
The city has not furloughed any employees, but the budget calls for merit raises to be suspended for the coming year, along with cuts in travel and not filling some part-time positions.
A second and final vote on the budget will be needed before the new fiscal year starts July 1. That will likely mean a special called meeting of the commission will be held before then.
– A video presentation on the proposed city budget is available online at bit.ly/3dPQAlg. A budget PowerPoint is at bit.ly/37hN9S6.
