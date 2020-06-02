Almost three months after they closed, city of Bowling Green government buildings will reopen to the public June 15.
The buildings were closed March 18 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, although most city services continued via online and phone services.
The news of the reopenings came at a teleconferenced Bowling Green City Commission meeting Tuesday.
"I think we are ready to take on the public," City Manager Jeff Meisel said.
City buildings already have glass partitions between employees and staff as part of safety measures, but Meisel said additional barriers have been put in place.
He said the city will continue to operate with limited in-person staff, meaning many employees will continue to telework.
Most city park amenities have already reopened in phases.
Along with closing city buildings, the pandemic and resulting business closures have impacted the city budget for the coming fiscal year that starts July 1.
Commissioners, and soon the public, will get a glimpse of how big that budget impact will be, Meisel said, as it will be shared with commissioners and then on the city's social media channels before a first vote is taken by commissioners at their June 16 meeting.
Meisel said, as expected, the budget includes some cuts in spending.
"We had to," Meisel said.
Also Tuesday, Meisel read a statement on behalf of the city condemning the May 25 death on Minneapolis resident George Floyd. A former Minneapolis police officer is charged with his murder.
The statement, previously posted on the city's social media channels, calls then-Officer Derek Chauvin's actions "a criminal act and a violation of due process" that led to Floyd's "heinous and unnecessary death."
"We know of no other police officer or reasonable person that agrees with the actions of that Minneapolis officer - none."
