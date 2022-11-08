The city of Bowling Green has been reimbursed more than $3.3 million this year for debris removal expenses related to the deadly tornadoes that hit the city in December.
After four tornadoes touched down in the city Dec. 11, FEMA originally approved a little over $2 million in reimbursements for cleanup efforts between Dec. 27 and Jan. 25, 2022.
After President Biden in January authorized a cost share adjustment to 100% federal funding for debris removal for a 30-day period, an additional $1.2 million was later allocated.
But City Manager Jeff Meisel said even with the initial 90% reimbursement rate, the city was not left with the rest of the tab.
“Of the 10% not covered, the state agreed to pick up 4.8%,” he said.
Additionally, the state allocated other funds that the city has been using to make up the remaining 5.2%.
“We have so far been fortunate that nothing much has been declined,” Meisel said. “We’ve turned out very well.”
With most of the major cleanup finished, the city is now focusing on a private property stump and tree removal program for some leftover large debris. That effort is also being funded by the state.
“We’re still getting lots and lots of requests,” for that service, Meisel said.
The city is asking for another round of funding for that program – “we think there’s still money out there,” he said.
Only some minor costs have not been reimbursed, like meals for volunteers.
That has allowed the city to “protect the general fund as much as we can,” he said.
A FEMA news release detailed the scope of the cleanup work:
Contractors originally removed 110,438 cubic yards of vegetative debris and 48,457 cubic yards of construction and demolition debris, which includes parts of buildings, lumber, roofing material, concrete and other materials.
Also removed were 156 leaning trees, 102 hanging limbs and 4 stumps that were determined to pose a threat to public health and safety.
In the second round of cleanup, contractors collected approximately 23,559 cubic yards of vegetative debris and 13,098 cubic yards of construction and demolition debris.
In addition, 93 hanging limbs, 33 hazardous leaning trees and 28 stumps that were determined to pose a threat to public health and safety were removed.
