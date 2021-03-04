The city of Bowling Green's BG CARES program to help small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic got a $500,000 boost Tuesday.
City commissioners at their Tuesday meeting approved the additional funds to augment the $1.8 million originally allocated for the program.
The program, funded by the federal CARES Act, is for businesses with 50 or fewer employees. It provides grants that can be used for rent, utilities, mortgage payments or PPE purchases. The grants ranged from $3,000 to $15,000 depending on the business size.
The city received 587 applications for the program, said Brent Childers, director of the city's Neighborhood and Community Services department. Applications were cut off Feb. 2 as the $1.8 million was running out.
With 426 companies already paid, roughly 100 businesses have been deemed eligible that have not been paid. Some companies applied after the funds ran out, others had some minor application issues to fix, Childers said.
In an effort to give grants to every eligible business, the commission approved taking $500,000 from another round of CARES funding and put it into BG CARES.
Childers said it is unlikely that the program will need the full $500,000 to provide grants to the remaining businesses.
"That is more than we will (likely) need," Childers said.
As for continuing the program in the future with another round of funding, "We'd have to evaluate what the economy is doing," he said.
BG CARES has helped businesses with just one employee up to the 49 cutoff.
"We have hit a lot of areas, a lot of businesses," Childers said. "We feel we have left a mark on the community."
Also Tuesday, commissioners approved on a second and final reading:
•Rezoning 1.09-acres at 1010 State St. from central business to planned unit development for TinTin Properties LLC.
The rezoning will allow for the expansion of the residential portion of the 511 E. 10th Ave. building that is called 511 Flats in development plans. Plans call for a maximum of 30 apartments in the development, which is adjacent to the 23-unit Armory Lofts apartments also overseen by TinTin.
•A rezoning that will pave the way for Southern Kentucky Rehabilitation Hospital to expand its facility at 1300 Campbell Lane. The rezoning of 15.36 acres from general business and multi-family residential to highway business could allow the rehab hospital to add 8,000 square feet and about 15 beds, according to planning documents.
•Rezoning a 14.3-acre tract near Sugar Maple Square shopping center on Ky. 185 and near Durrenberger Lane for MNM limited liability corporation.
The rezoning from agriculture to multi-family residential and planned unit development could lead to development of 168 apartments and 53 houses, according to planning documents.
