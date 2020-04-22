City of Bowling Green operations are “up and running,” according to City Manager Jeff Meisel, even as that message was delivered via teleconference because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tuesday’s meeting of the Bowling Green City Commission was held via teleconference – the first commission meeting to be held that way amid the pandemic that has produced more than 130 coronavirus cases in Warren County and more than 40,000 deaths nationally.
Meisel gave commissioners and a few staff who were on the teleconference an update on city services, saying operations and services are smooth through online and phone formats.
He said no city employees are known to have been stricken with the COVID-19 respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.
Echoing comments he had made earlier to the Daily News, Meisel said the city budget for the upcoming fiscal year will be presented later than usual – perhaps as late as early June instead of the usual mid-May – to give the city more time to evaluate what revenue will be coming in to the city amid the current economic slowdown.
Remote meetings such as the one Tuesday are allowed under the national, local and state emergency declarations issued last month.
During the 45-minute meeting, commissioners:
- retroactively extended the deadline to pay city net profit fees from April 15 to July 15 and waive any interest or penalties for late payment. That payment extension aligns with the extension of the federal income tax filing deadline to July 15.
- amended the city’s employee leave policy to be in compliance with the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
- approved a $210,820 bid from J&F Janitoral Services of Somerset for cleaning services at city buildings.
- accepted a $187,430 bid from Infinity Pipeline Inc. of Bowling Green for a Butler County landfill leachate management system.
