The Bowling Green City Commission approved Tuesday a trial period for a program that aims to help address the city’s feral cat population.
The “Community Cat Program” is being pursued by the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society and entails having feral cats caught, spayed or neutered and then released back to the outdoors.
The humane society received a $90,000 grant this year from the Petco Foundation to start the program and largely end the practice of cat euthanasia, which officials said hasn’t worked in decreasing the cat population.
The city’s current code of ordinances doesn’t allow for such a program, but a municipal order approved unanimously Tuesday allows the program to run on a trial basis.
“If this works, it will come back” before commissioners, who then could approve amending the city’s code of ordinances to allow the program to continue permanently, City Manager Jeff Meisel said.
The trial period will run through June 30, 2021.
Tracy Moser, an educator at the humane society, said the program has proven to work in other areas, adding that feral cats can’t be adopted out to homes and that one cat can have four litters of kittens per year.
In response to a question from City Commissioner Brian “Slim” Nash, Moser said the humane society has seen an increase in the feral cat population in recent years.
That proved, Nash said, that if the current approach was working “we should be seeing a decrease” in the feral cat population.
Commissioners also:
- approved hiring 11 new firefighters.
- accepted a $182,400 bid from Parlayne Outdoor Solutions of Alvaton for bunker improvements at CrossWinds Golf Course.
- approved a $57,870 bid from Bluegrass Fire Equipment of McConnelsville, Ohio, for turnout gear for the Bowling Green Fire Department.
