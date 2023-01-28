Bowling Green is growing, and so may be occupational taxes.
City leaders discussed the possibility of raising the occupational tax rate from 1.85% to 2% at their annual special work session earlier this month. If implemented, the goal of the increase would be to prepare for continued population growth.
The 2020 U.S. Census tallied Bowling Green’s population at 72,294. Between 2020 and 2032, the city’s population is projected to grow by 29%, to 93,415 residents. That’s a 2.4% growth rate per year, in line with the city’s historical growth.
More people means a demand for more police officers, more firefighters, more road paving, more housing and parks projects and more city staff to support it all, City Manager Jeff Meisel said.
Add in inflation that’s doubled the price of commodities, a competitive labor market pushing higher wages and an occupational tax rate that has not increased since 2007 and “the writing is on the wall,” he said.
“We’ve got to have a bigger engine or a more robust revenue collection generation to be able to cover things for the next five to 10 years and beyond,” he said. “We’re to the point as we mentioned (at the special session), we just don’t know how much longer we can work the puzzle with the same tax rate.”
Kentucky is one of 12 states (and Washington D.C.) that does not have any local sales tax. Instead, Kentucky cities and counties “live and die by occupational taxes,” Meisel said.
In fiscal year 2022, 67% of Bowling Green’s general fund revenue came from occupational taxes and 16% came from property taxes, the second highest revenue source.
“It is not a recession-proof revenue, and that’s another reason we keep such a strong fund balance and savings reserves,” Meisel said.
The impact of the 0.15% increase on employees and employers depends on their salaries and net profit. Someone who works in Bowling Green and earns a $50,000 salary, for example, would pay an extra $75 per year in occupational taxes, divided into however many pay periods they have.
Someone who earns $100,000 would pay $150 in addition to their current occupational tax withholdings.
Why now? The state just codified a half-percent reduction in the income tax rate, and that decrease could absorb this increase, Meisel said.
Plus, the entire process of education and changing forms takes from six to eight months, so if the city wanted to implement the new rate on Jan. 1, 2024, so that they could feel the impact by 2025, they have to act quickly, said Katie Schaller-Ward, assistant city manager.
Schaller-Ward laid out projected city revenues and expenses in the next decade showing a decreasing gap, culminating in a less than a million dollar difference between revenues and expenses in 2032.
That decreasing gap could lead to cutting city programs and services in the next few years, depending on what the public could do without, Meisel said.
The first service to go would likely be road and sidewalk projects and paving, infrastructure which Meisel said is critical to maintain as more people travel to or through Bowling Green.
The city isn’t only responsible for public works projects. In addition, the city is also responsible for running the parks and recreation, neighborhood and community services and public safety departments, which includes the police and fire departments.
According to the FY23 general fund expense budget, 44% of its operating budget goes to public safety, which includes the police and fire departments; 11% goes toward parks and recreation; 10% goes toward public works; 3% goes toward neighborhood and community services and 10% goes to the supporting departments – legal, human resources and finance.
“We take for granted how good our police department is and how good our fire department is, but without them, without safe neighborhoods, a fire department that can respond to your house on fire within six or seven minutes, what kind of community would you have?” Meisel said.
“You wouldn’t have one that people want to flock to and live in and work in.”
The city tries to maintain a reserve at a minimum 25% of total revenues. If the occupational tax remained at 1.85%, the city would have to start cutting that percentage beginning in FY25, according to Schaller-Ward’s projections.
Cutting reserves might backfire, Meisel said. After the December 2021 tornadoes, the city’s reserve fund was what allowed it to act quickly and pay upfront costs to remove debris and help impacted residents.
Meisel said that flexibility prevented Bowling Green from getting itself into a hole as it waited for FEMA reimbursements, $4.5 million of which it is still waiting for.
“That’s stuff like that people may not realize, but that’s why you want to stay financially strong and flexible,” he said. “That’s why we feel like, looking into the future, going from 1.85 to 2% is really not a big ask.”
Bowling Green has increased the occupational tax to 2% before. In 2003, the city voted to raise the then-1.5% rate to 2%. It stayed there until 2007, when the new city commission decided to give some back to the community, dropping the rate down to 1.85%.
This decision has given taxpayers over $53 million back since 2008, according to Schaller-Ward’s calculations. In 2022 alone, having a 2% occupational tax rate would have added $5 million to the city’s revenue.
In 2003, there wasn’t much opposition, and between 2003 and 2007, businesses were not deterred from coming to Bowling Green by the higher rate, Meisel said.
The city commissioners took an informal poll on where they stood on the issue at the work session, but it was inconclusive.
Commissioners Sue Parrigin and Melinda Hill said that they don’t think the average citizen thinks about what it costs to run a city and provide all the expected services, so there would be a need for public education explaining where the money is being spent and why it’s needed.
All commissioners agreed for the need for “PSAs” and that if they were to support a tax increase, it would have to be a “united five.”
The city commission will hold a public work session on Feb. 21 to discuss the issue further.
“We want to be the best. We’ve got to have revenues to support that,” Schaller-Ward said. “We can’t stay stagnant if we want to continue to be the best.”