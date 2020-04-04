“Smoothly but slowly.”
That’s how Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson said city operations are proceeding amid the coronavirus pandemic that has shuttered city buildings to the public.
Through phone and online options to ensure social distancing, most city services are still being performed as usual.
“All of our functions are open and we will continue to do what we have to,” Wilkerson said.
Using the city website, contractors can view the status of their permits, people can fill out job applications and vendors can view invoices and payments. All business registration forms and tax forms are also available online.
As for a financial impact on the city, the pandemic’s toll has not yet been fully felt.
“We still have operational funds” to manage the daily expenditures, Wilkerson said. The city has a rainy day fund but has not had to tap into it.
Another notable effect of the pandemic is that the Bowling Green City Commission meeting scheduled Tuesday has been canceled. “We had five or six items that were not time-sensitive,” Wilkerson said.
Many governments have moved to online meetings, and that is likely where the city is headed.
At the March 17 city commission meeting, commissioners approved giving City Manager Jeff Meisel broad powers to handle city business without seeking formal commission approval.
One of the most impactful city closures was of the city parks March 23. Warren County also closed all of its parks the same day.
“We just can’t keep people from congregating,” Wilkerson said, saying that was especially a problem at shelters and at basketball and tennis courts.
The city’s employees are social distancing as much as possible.
Brent Belcher, director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, said his staff has been ordered not to share vehicles and other equipment, and work schedules have been modified to limit person-to-person contact.
The Bowling Green Police Department has likewise canceled in-person daily briefings and encouraged residents to use the city’s website to file police reports for nonemergency situations.
“Our No. 1 goal is to not be a participant in this as far as carrying (the virus) and passing it on,” BGPD spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward previously told the Daily News. “We have to come in contact with people just by the nature of our job, and we just want to make sure we’re as sanitized as we can be so we don’t carry this on to the next person we deal with.”
Another looming difficulty for the city is that it is in the midst of the budget process, with no one knowing what to expect in the coming months.
“We are going into it kind of blind,” Wilkerson said.
– For information about city of Bowling Green services, call 270-393-3000 or visit www.bgky.org.
