Bowling Green’s Board of Commissioners may soon decide to increase the city’s occupational tax rate in order to keep up with rising costs in every corner of government business.
The city has kept occupational tax rates locked at 1.85% since 2007. That was the year the rates came down from 2%, where they were placed in 2003 – meaning that Bowling Green has not increased rates in two decades.
City Manager Jeff Meisel said this is a “pretty good track record,” but warned that the city cannot both provide the same level of services and keep rates steady indefinitely.
“We have tried very hard to provide good services for a long time, but there is a cost of doing business,” Meisel said. “... We’ve done all we feel we can with the 1.85% (rate).”
He said he would like for someone to name a business that has not raised prices in 20 years – “I could not think of any.”
The issue of occupational tax rates came up at the board’s annual work session back in January, leading the commissioners to hold a follow-up session to discuss the matter again Tuesday night.
Meisel and Chief Financial Officer Katie Schaller-Ward presented the board with myriad cost increases the city has seen in the past decade that could be somewhat curbed by increasing the occupational tax rate by 0.15%.
Almost 68% of the city’s 2022 general fund revenue came from occupational taxes, a raw figure close to $63 million.
Because Kentucky does not present cities with the option of collecting local sales tax, “you either live on property taxes or occupational taxes and that’s basically what we’ve tried to do since the beginning of time,” Meisel said.
“This revenue is significant. It’s all we have in Kentucky.”
Despite being the third-largest city in Kentucky, Bowling Green’s occupational tax rate is lower than some of the commonwealth’s smallest towns. Mount Olivet, population 347 and Adairville, with 837 souls, both have rates of 2%.
According to Meisel, an increase back to a 2% rate would bring in close to $5 million in additional revenue each year. Going back to 2007 when the rate was dropped to 1.85%, the city has effectively left roughly $54 million in its taxpayers’ pockets.
While the city has seen a substantial boost in total population in the past decade – growing from 56,000 residents in 2010 to 72,000 in 2020 – it has not been enough to keep up with necessary expenses.
“We are a growing city, people say ‘well don’t you have enough growth to manage that?’ And the occupational tax is one of the most volatile taxes there are,” Meisel said, bringing up the fact that the 2008 recession and COVID-19 pandemic both wreaked havoc on revenues.
Meisel shared some of the ways the city has tightened the belt to get by with the 1.85% rate, including eliminating 34 full-time and 70 part-time non-public safety positions between fiscal years 2006 and 2020, cutting training “to the bone,” reducing travel and not buying food for meetings.
Schaller-Ward showed the board just how much general fund expenses have gone up in the past 10 years.
Public safety expenses, spearheaded by policing and fire department costs, have gone up 41.2%, or close to $10 million, since 2013. Public works expenses are up 85.7%, good for a $5 million increase, and parks and recreation costs are up $2.3 million in the same time frame.
Commodities are also straining the city’s pockets. The city’s 2023 bid for concrete was up a whopping 93% higher than the previous year’s bid, and the city is paying an extra $58 per ton of asphalt over 2022.
“Obviously the more these two categories cost, the less the city can actually do for resurfacing, repaving the streets and/or repairing and rebuilding the sidewalks,” Schaller-Ward said.
The city has physically grown in size, covering 36.7 square miles in 2003 compared to 42.6 square miles in 2023, putting more distance – and stress – on police and fire vehicles and requiring more hands to serve Bowling Green’s expanding footprint.
Schaller-Ward said the city will continue to apply for grants to help with the cost of hiring police officers and firefighters, but cautioned that those grants are not guaranteed.
“There is no guarantee that we can get that funding, yet we still have need for the additional staffing which remains the same,” she said.
The city, if it fills the public safety and non-public safety positions it needs for fiscal year 2024, is expecting a first-year personnel budget impact of $9.4 million.
“Looking ahead, if no action is taken, the city will continue to operate – we’ll just have to understand that the future outlook is not as certain as it could be,” Meisel said. “... What we’re asking for tonight, it’s not for me, it’s not for Katie; it’s for the good of the city going forward.”
Mayor Todd Alcott said these are not decisions he enjoys making, but right now he is standing in favor. He said he needs time to communicate any information about a potential increase to the community.
“I’m a conservative, I try to keep our government conservative; whether you’re conservative or not, no one wants to take more out of our pocket to pay taxes,” Alcott said.
Meisel ran through the monetary impact a rate increase would have across income levels, with Schaller-Ward emphasizing that the less someone makes, the less they will be paying in occupational taxes.
Someone making $100,000 annually would be paying $150 more per year in occupational taxes after a 0.15% increase. A person making just under $20,000 per year on Kentucky’s minimum wage would pay $29.64 more.
Commissioner Melinda Hill thanked Meisel and Schaller-Ward for painting a detailed picture of what the city’s finances will look like moving forward.
“I’ll be honest, it’s a picture I wish we didn’t have to see. But it’s reality,” Hill said.
Commissioner Dana Beasley-Brown said that while “none of us ran for office planning to raise taxes,” it was up to the board to make good financial decisions with the city’s quality of life in mind, and that a rate increase would be a “shared sacrifice.”
She called on citizens to let the city know what they think about a potential rate increase.
Meisel said the city would need “eight to nine months” to roll out any increase by Jan. 1, 2024, due to behind-the-scenes machinery like tax form changes, having to properly notify citizens and updating payroll processing systems.
“Ideally it would help us to know in April, but we certainly can make it work with just a six-month time period,” Schaller-Ward said. “So if we knew by June – I think we could make that work.”
No vote was taken on any rate increase Tuesday night. The Board of Commissioners’ next meeting is scheduled for March 7.