Bowling Green and Warren County governments declared a state of emergency Monday to help deal with the local fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
"This will give us some flexibility on things like supply acquisition management," Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson said.
"This will also give us access to state and federal funding if it becomes available," he said.
The city and county notified the office of Gov. Andy Beshear of the declaration Monday afternoon, as required by state law.
Wilkerson emphasized that the emergency declaration is not as a result of any local factors but is simply a tool for local governments to access resources.
"We have no plans to go beyond Gov. Beshear's directives," he said.
Both the state and federal governments have likewise declared a state of emergency as a result of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon did not immediately return a call for comment.
Numerous other municipalities across the country have also declared a state of emergency to help deal with the pandemic.
The state of emergency will remain in effect until it is lifted by the local governments, Wilkerson said.
