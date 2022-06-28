Hold off on that rocket’s red glare until we get some cloudbursts in the air.
That’s the word from Warren County and city of Bowling Green officials as dry conditions have heightened the chances of brush fires and lessened the chances that you’ll be able to shoot off fireworks anytime soon.
With the county having gone about two weeks since its last measurable precipitation, Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon issued an open burning ban Monday. That was quickly followed on Tuesday by a similar ban being issued by the city of Bowling Green.
Buchanon made clear that his executive order “includes the lighting of fireworks and burning of any material outdoors.”
The executive order said “a lack of rain in recent weeks has produced dry conditions on area grassland and woodlands, lawns and shrubbery, which poses an increased risk of damage from wildfires caused by open burning and fireworks.”
The order comes just as the window for shooting off fireworks in residential areas is beginning, but now that is put on hold.
Katie McKee, public information officer for the Bowling Green Fire Department, said the city had set June 27 through July 5 as days for fireworks.
That schedule had allowed shooting fireworks from noon until 10 p.m. each day except July 4, when it’s extended to 11 p.m., but now McKee said home-grown fireworks displays are on hold until the area gets sufficient rainfall.
She said the only fireworks allowed for now are those supervised by pyrotechnics professionals, such as Saturday’s Thunderfest at the National Corvette Museum and fireworks displays at Bowling Green Ballpark.
“We know people have bought fireworks and want to celebrate,” McKee said. “But right now the conditions aren’t good.”
That has been made clear in recent days, as volunteer fire departments have battled field fires in the Woodburn and Smiths Grove areas that each scorched more than 50 acres.
“Farmers are all feeling their livelihoods and family safety threatened,” Buchanon said in a text message. “Until we get substantial rainfall, the entire county is like a huge tinderbox.”
Buchanon said he consulted with Warren County Emergency Management Director Ronnie Pearson and the county’s nine volunteer fire departments before issuing the executive order.
Plano VFD Chief Kevin Bailey said all the fire chiefs in Warren County agreed the ban is needed.
“There have been several large field fires in the county in the last few days,” Bailey said. “Once they start, they grow very rapidly. A simple spark from some fireworks could cause a whole field to go up in flames.”
Like McKee, Buchanon said he has fielded “numerous calls” from county residents asking about setting off their own fireworks.
Those displays are on hold, according to the burn ban, until there is “sufficient rainfall to abate the hazardous conditions.”
Buchanon said violators of the burn ban are subject to fines under state law of up to $500.
How soon the burn ban can be lifted is to be determined, but the National Weather Service forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms in the Bowling Green area Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.