All city- and county-operated parks, including golf courses, will close Monday because of the coronavirus pandemic, it was announced Sunday night.
Warren County Parks and Recreation Director Chris Kummer said the decision was made jointly by county and city officials to ensure all measures are being taken to encourage social distancing and to try all means to ensure public health.
“We hope that this action will help to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Kummer said in an email.
Kummer said all gates will remain locked at all fenced-in facilities until further notice.
After the closures were announced, the city of Bowling Green’s Twitter account – @CityofBGKY – pointed out that sidewalks and greenways remain accessible to residents who want to exercise.
“We are trying to honor the public health concerns by limiting public contact,” one tweet read. “The public’s health and safety are our utmost concern.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.