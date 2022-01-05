Road workers spent Wednesday preparing for a winter storm projected to bring 1 to 4 inches of snow to the area Thursday.
City of Bowling Green Operations Manager David Delp said with the system forecast to bring mainly snow, his employees concentrated on pre-treating largely traveled roads with salt brine.
“If the weather comes in and starts off as snow, and that’s what this (system) is supposed to do, then brine will be effective,” Delp said. “It (brine) helps the snow not stick right away. If a system comes in as more rain at first, then it wouldn’t be as effective because it washes away the brine before the snow hits.”
Delp said several of the 13 trucks he had on hand were pre-treating roads Wednesday, and he said all of them would be ready to go Thursday depending on the snow accumulation.
One new factor Delp and city workers will have to take into consideration is the amount of debris still left over from last month’s deadly tornadoes.
Delp said areas hit hardest by the Dec. 11 and Jan. 1 twisters will have to be cleared carefully if snowfall totals are on the higher end of projections.
“Depending on how much snow we get, we might not have to put the plows down,” he said. “If we do get enough snow to where we have to put the plows down, then that’s when we are going to have to be more cautious going through those tornado debris areas. We might have to do some dodging around. ... We are going to have to be mindful in some areas.”
Delp said the city’s priority for clearing snow will be A and B “priority” routes used commonly by police and emergency vehicles. He said C and D routes will be cleared afterward, if necessary.
WxOrNot contributor Jacob Disinger said there is “very high confidence” that snow will hit the city, but there was disagreement Wednesday between models on how much will accumulate.
“Weather models right now are going back and forth between a slight snowfall and a full winter weather storm warning,” Disinger said. “Two to 3 or 1 to 3 inches is the best safe bet without getting people’s hopes up. I think 4 or 5 inches is going to be hard to hit. It’s possible, but not very likely.”
Disinger said the timing of the storm would be much easier to predict, and that snow can be expected to begin falling around mid-morning before ending in the early afternoon hours.
“It will be out of here by late (Thursday) evening,” he said. “Right around noon going into the afternoon will be the most dangerous time to drive. If we start to get up in those higher totals, that will make the roads more dangerous as well. That should be considered. No matter what totals we get, there will be a travel impact and it could be dangerous.”