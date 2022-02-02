...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to one inch and ice accumulations around a quarter inch.
* WHERE...Logan and Warren Counties.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.
For Kentucky Road Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov
Demolition crews tear down buildings destroyed by the December tornadoes along Broadway Avenue and Magnolia Street in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
The Bowling Green City Commission put a temporary moratorium Tuesday on some building permits and rezonings in neighborhoods especially hard hit by the Dec. 11 tornadoes.
The move does not preclude property owners from getting permits to rebuild homes, but instead aims to prevent multi-family units from being built where single-family homes once stood.
The action follows a community meeting in January, when more than 60 residents of hard-hit Nutwood, Magnolia and Covington streets heard from officials about ways to preserve the character of their neighborhood as rebuilding begins.
Many residents of that area and others have expressed concerns that the tornado might pave the way for apartments or duplexes to be built where single-family homes once stood.
The move aims to "protect the integrity of those neighborhoods," City Manager Jeff Meisel said.
City Neighborhood and Community Services Director Brent Childers reiterated that the moratorium will not prevent homeowners from repairing or rebuilding homes hit by the Dec. 11 tornadoes.
"It allows what existed Dec. 10 to continue to exist," he said. "We want to preserve our single-family neighborhoods as much as we can."
The moratorium lasts 180 days, giving residents and officials "time to review these areas ... and what needs to happen" next, Childers said.
It covers the Magnolia to Wakefield area and parts of the Briarwood and Whispering Hills neighborhoods.
Commissioners also took the next step Tuesday in the long-planned extension of Shive Lane.
Approved was a $5 million bid from Scotty's Contracting & Stone of Bowling Green for the project, which will entail widening Shive Lane, building a roundabout at the current Shive Lane/Middle Bridge Road intersection and then building a new road through what is now a field to connect with Lovers Lane across from Searcy Way.
A new traffic light will be installed at the new intersection with Lovers Lane.
The project is expected to start this year and city Public Works Director Greg Meredith said that if all goes as planned, the project should be completed by December.
In a related move, commissioners Tuesday also approved annexing the 72 acres around the new road into the city limits with the consent of the Bale family, which owns the property.
