Bowling Green city officials came together Thursday at Sloan Convention Center for an annual special work session for long term strategic planning.
Among the officials’ primary concerns was the need for more city personnel in the next five to 10 years to keep up with Bowling Green and Warren County’s growth.
Since 1950, Bowling Green’s population has quadrupled, and from 2010 to 2020, it grew by 24%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Its growth shows little sign of slowing, said Erin Hulsey, Bowling Green director of human resources and risk management.
Based on the 2020 census growth rate, Bowling Green will add an estimated 20,000 residents by 2032, which will lead to demand for over 7,000 new housing units.
With population growth and increased housing comes a parallel demand for increased city services, Hulsey said.
Hulsey said that there is a need for 122 new positions in the next decade to meet that demand.
Fifty-two of these are non-public safety positions, divided between the city’s public works, parks and recreation, neighborhood and community services, human resources, finance, information technology and legal departments.
These positions will help the city hire more engineers to inspect an increasing number of developments, more parks staff to operate the Riverfront Park project when it opens and more NCS staff to expand neighborhood and international community services and increase affordable housing access, among other things.
The other 70 requested positions are divided between the police and fire departments.
“I think there’s a pretty obvious connection between the need for a growing law enforcement department and a growing community,” Hulsey said. “More people, more vehicles, means more crime, more accidents, more people to protect.“
The FBI recommends police forces with 2.4 sworn officers per 1,000 citizens, which would require Bowling Green to add 48 officers given the city’s current population and police force size.
While that’s not feasible at the moment, Hulsey requested adding 24 in the next four years to get closer to that ideal. She also requested additions of training staff for Bowling Green’s two 23-week police academies each year, 911 dispatchers and officers trained in intelligence-led policing (ILP), a new policing model.
“Intelligence-led policing is the way to go that drives your resources and you’re not chasing your tail,” said Police Chief Michael Delaney. “In other words, you’re taking the data and finding trends of crime.”
The fire department wants to add 21 firefighters in the next two years to become compliant with the National Fire Protection Association’s “2 in, 2 out rule,” which requires four firefighters on scene before anyone can go into a building.
“That almost always means waiting for a second engine to arrive,” Hulsey said. “... A study by the National Institute of Standards and Technology found that four-person crews were able to complete 22 essential firefighter and rescue skills 25% faster than a three-person crew. And we know that all seconds matter when we’re saving property and life.”
The city commission did not vote or take any action on personnel needs or any other initiative Thursday.
“We don’t have a crystal ball, but this is what we think we could possibly need to have in place over the next 10 years to get us to 2032-2033 as our city grows and our demands for service grow,” said City Manager Jeff Meisel.
The city covered a variety of other topics during the session, including:
- How to shift the current 911 fee, primarily based on landline taxes, to a more sustainable and equitable fee as landlines disappear;
- What to do about the Workforce Recruitment Outreach Committee, a minority recruitment committee that several city officials believe has not fulfilled its purpose;
- How to recruit and attract more qualified, diverse police officers;
- Creating a Fee-in-Lieu of Construction (FILOC) Program; and
- How to address the city’s financial future.