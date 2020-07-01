After waiting as long as two years for a voucher to help them pay rent costs, about 50 families in Bowling Green were unable to find housing recently and were sent to the back of the voucher waiting list.
To tackle that problem, the city is now offering landlords a $500 incentive to accept voucher holders for one year.
The city currently has 654 vouchers for Section 8, a federal program in which a portion of a person’s or family’s rent is paid by the government. How much rent is paid through Section 8 is determined by how much income they have.
But while there is a lengthy list to even get a voucher, those who do get one have recently found immense difficulty in finding a place to rent. Voucher holders have 120 days to find a rental unit before the voucher expires and they go to the back of the waiting list.
“We have seen an increase in vouchers expiring because they can’t locate a unit,” said Brent Childers, director of the city’s Department of Neighborhood and Community Services.
The city will be using CARES Act funds for the incentive program.
“Hopefully (voucher holders) can get assistance and keep money flowing in the local economy,” Childers said.
He said the city doesn’t have a set limit on how many voucher incentives it will give out.
A lack of affordable housing has been repeatedly identified as a major issue for the city in recent years, and the coronavirus pandemic may have made the shortage even more critical.
As part of an executive order Gov. Andy Beshear signed March 25, evictions for nonpayment of rent are temporarily banned.
Childers said that order “could be a part of” the reason for the acute rental housing shortage.
The affordable housing issue has been worsened by the pandemic and resulting economic downturn across the country, with municipalities taking steps from freezing rents to putting up homeless individuals in vacant hotel rooms.
Childers said the city plans to contact the voucher holders who could not find housing to learn more about their particular experiences and to further develop strategies to address the issue.
