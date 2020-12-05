Following a settlement conference, the Bowling Green Fire Department and former BGFD firefighter Jeffrey Queen have reached a settlement that would end a long-standing federal lawsuit.
Queen, who worked with the BGFD from 2011-16, filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in the Western District of Kentucky shortly after leaving the job. He alleged he was subject to a hostile work environment based on his religion and was retaliated against by his colleagues for reporting his complaints to the BGFD’s human resources department and the city’s ethics hotline.
Attorneys for Queen, the city and BGFD Capt. Dustin Rockrohr, who was named as a defendant in the suit, met for a settlement conference in November that lasted nearly three hours before resulting in an amicable resolution, according to federal court records.
The settlement was presented to U.S. District Judge David Hale, who entered an order Nov. 23 dismissing the lawsuit.
Terms of the settlement were not disclosed in court records.
An agreed order signed by Queen’s attorney, Michele Henry, and attorney Jason Bell, representing the city and Rockrohr, to dismiss the case was filed Thursday.
Messages left with Henry and Bell requesting comment were not returned.
Queen, who identifies as atheist, sued the city and Rockrohr in 2016, alleging that other firefighters disparaged his religious beliefs, forced him to participate in Bible studies with them and told him to join a church.
He also claimed to have received threats from two firefighters to burn down his house after acknowledging his atheism and witnessed a now-retired firefighter burn a copy of the Quran outside a fire station in 2015.
Queen also said in his complaint that colleagues made racist, sexist and homophobic remarks and subjected him to anti-gay slurs, and when he reported this to Rockrohr, his immediate supervisor, in 2012, the captain replied that Queen would need to work somewhere else.
Queen claimed the BGFD human resources department and the city’s ethics hotline did not follow up on subsequent complaints he made, and that he continued to be harassed by colleagues.
Attorneys for the city and Rockrohr had moved for the dismissal of Queen’s lawsuit, arguing that Queen was not entitled to relief through the court system, but a 2018 ruling from U.S. District Court Senior Judge Joseph McKinley allowed the lawsuit to proceed.
McKinley noted in his ruling that a “reasonable jury could find that the harassment and threats were in retaliation for his complaints regarding the workplace” and that Queen had to take a medical leave of absence shortly before resigning his position.
In his ruling, McKinley summarized the city’s argument that Queen could not prove he suffered unwanted religious harassment as a result of the “jokes, pranks and teasing (that) are all part of the fraternal environment at the fire department that Queen enjoyed and participated in.”
The ruling was appealed, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit found earlier this year that the city lacked immunity from legal liability in the matter.
Queen’s attorney sought more than $2 million in damages on behalf of her client.
A statement of damages filed last month included claims of $2 million in compensatory damages for emotional distress, $182,655 for lost wages and $45,663 for lost benefits.
On Nov. 16, attorneys for the city and Rockrohr filed a motion for a court order allowing them to obtain Queen’s updated employment and medical records.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.