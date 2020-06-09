The city of Bowling Green's proposed budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 forecasts a nearly 10 percent revenue decline – about $12 million less than the current fiscal year – due to the effect of the coronavirus pandemic.
Although the city plans to keep taxes steady at their current rate, the loss of revenue will result in cuts to numerous areas, including city infrastructure projects.
But it could have been worse.
"The thing that really helped us out is property taxes," City Manager Jeff Meisel said.
Revenue from property taxes is expected to increase about 8 percent, from $16.3 million to $17.7 million, as the city continues to grow. That will help offset a projected 12 percent decrease – from $50 million to $44 million – in the occupational tax.
"I had prepared for worse," Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson said. While the city had to make cuts in the wake of the Great Recession in 2008, "I've never been in a situation where the entire economy shuts down," he said.
The projected decrease in overall revenue, from $122.1 million in FY 2020 to $110.3 million in FY 2021, will mean less spending than in recent years on projects such as road paving, sidewalk building and stormwater improvements.
Those areas are taking a roughly 50 percent cut compared to recent years.
Overall, city expenditures are slated to decrease from $124.6 million to $114.2 million.
While the city has not furloughed any employees, merit raises have been suspended for the coming year, travel has been cut and some part-time positions have not been filled in the proposed budget.
"Every department was willing to put up something" to be cut, Meisel said.
The revenue projections are just that, since the full effect of the pandemic and resulting economic downturn remain to be seen.
"We tried to take a middle-of-the-road approach" on projections, Meisel said.
"We know we will be hit hard," Meisel said of occupational taxes in the summer months as businesses slowly reopen.
The budget must be approved on a first reading at the June 16 meeting of the Bowling Green City Commission, with a second and final approval slated for a called special meeting sometime before July 1.
Even after the budget is approved, city officials plan to closely monitor the pandemic and its effect on revenue.
"We're going to keep a really close eye on it," Meisel said.
"We will adjust to this like any issue we have," Wilkerson said.
– A video presentation on the proposed city budget is available online at bit.ly/3dPQAlg. A budget PowerPoint is at bit.ly/37hN9S6.
