The city of Bowling Green is eyeing a $2 million rehabilitation of the iconic College Street pedestrian bridge over the Barren River.
City commissioners Tuesday approved applying for a $1.6 million Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for Transportation Alternatives Program grant that would be matched with $400,000 from the city.
City Manager Jeff Meisel said rehabbing the bridge would be a vital part of the broader city plan to develop the riverfront into what has been called an “outdoor adventure area.”
The bridge is in need of a wide range of repairs that come with a hefty price tag.
“Just the painting alone would be expensive,” Meisel said.
The proposed painting would entail more than covering the bridge in a new coat of paint.
“Back in the day, lead paint was what was used” to paint structures like bridges, city Public Works Director Greg Meredith said. There are “a ton of bridges around the country that still have lead paint,” he said.
While the lead paint on the pedestrian bridge is covered, the proposed project would take off all the layers of paint to solve the issue permanently.
Other proposed repairs include pier repairs, decking repairs and new lighting.
Despite the list of needed repairs, “the bridge is still safe,” Meisel said.
Commissioners approved applying for the grant unanimously, and also approved applying for another TAP grant for $400,795.
That grant would allow for the expansion of the Creekwood Greenway.
The new 10-foot greenway would be 1,700 feet long and would connect existing greenways.
The new greenway would provide connections to Jennings Creek Elementary, Moss Middle, Warren Central High and Warren Elementary schools.
Commissioners also approved:
- issuing bonds of up to $6.5 million to refinance sewer and water bonds for Bowling Green Municipal Utilities. The utility is looking to capitalize on lower interest rates and would be responsible for paying off the bonds.
Mayor Todd Alcott said the result should be significant savings for the city-owned utility.
- changes to the city employee prescription plan. Commissioners Dana Beasley Brown and Carlos Bailey voiced concerns about how the plan could impact city employees and voted no, while Sue Parrigin, Melinda Hill and Alcott voted yes.
Meisel said the program would save the city significant money and would not jeopardize prescription coverage for employees.
“I just wish I had more data,” Bailey said. “But I hope I am wrong.”
– Follow Managing Editor Wes Swietek on Twitter @WesSwietek or visit bgdaily news.com.