...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of northwest Kentucky and south
central Kentucky, including the following areas, in northwest
Kentucky, Ohio. In south central Kentucky, Adair, Allen, Barren,
Butler, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Edmonson, Grayson, Green,
Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell, Simpson, Taylor and Warren.
* Through late tonight
* Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected this morning and
again later this evening across the watch area. 1 to 3 inches of
additional rainfall is expected over areas that have already seen
recent heavy rainfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to
Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You
should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should
Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest
information.
&&
