A house fire overnight brought a heavy response from city firefighters.

According to the Bowling Green Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 3:06 a.m. Tuesday to the site of the fire at 110 Pine Creek Court.

Heavy fire and smoke were observed coming from the roof of the residence, and about 26 personnel responded to the scene.

The fire was brought under control overnight and no injuries were reported, according to BGFD.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.