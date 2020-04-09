The ongoing legal battle between Lowe's Feed and Grain and former city electrical inspector Rick Maxwell might end with a victory for Maxwell after a judge's ruling Wednesday.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise entered an order finding that feed mill owner Don Lowe has not provided enough evidence to prove that Maxwell acted with malicious intent to harm Lowe with his actions surrounding the 2002 shutdown of power to Lowe's feed mill after the business was damaged by a storm.
Lowe had sought to hold the city and Maxwell liable for losses he suffered when his business remained shuttered and without power for 17 months, filing a lawsuit in Warren Circuit Court in 2007.
At a trial in 2012, a Warren County jury found the city made fraudulent representations to Lowe relating to its decision to deny electricity to Lowe's Feed and Grain and Maxwell made negligent representations to Lowe about the reasons for shutting down the power, awarding Lowe $970,000.
The jury award and verdict were overturned four years later by the Kentucky Court of Appeals, which dismissed the city from the lawsuit on the grounds that it was immune from legal liability and sent the case back to Grise's court.
Grise restored the jury's $850,000 verdict against Maxwell in a subsequent ruling, determining Maxwell was reckless and indifferent in delaying the process for Lowe to restore power to his business, thus violating Lowe's due process rights.
The state appeals court reversed the decision a second time, however, directing Grise to find whether Maxwell acted with a corrupt motive or willfully or maliciously intended to harm Lowe through his actions – which in legal terms would be known as subjective bad faith.
According to court records and prior testimony, Maxwell told Lowe shortly after the 2002 outage that the feed mill violated city electrical codes and the best course of action would be to build a new mill.
Lowe had sought unsuccessfully for several weeks to determine the specific violations, appeal a condemnation order and learn what he should do to restore power, learning from Maxwell four months after the outage that he needed to repair the water-damaged breaker, replace some lights and do other electrical work rather than demolish the mill.
While the power was down, Maxwell said in a newspaper interview that dust and rodent issues prevented the restoration of power, which was later proven not to be the case.
Grise found that these conflicting statements were "flippant and unhelpful" but did not constitute evidence that Maxwell intended to harm Lowe.
Lowe and his attorney, Charles Greenwell, also relied on Maxwell's lack of communication with Lowe and the amount of time that elapsed between the shutdown of electricity and the repair work.
While Grise found that the duration of time without power was "excessive and unnecessary," it was also "too much of a stretch, with scant affirmative evidence" to conclude that Maxwell's actions were motivated by malice toward Lowe rather then "reckless indifference to the needs of a business citizen," according to the judge's ruling.
"It has been clear since the first jury verdict in 2012 that the city and (Maxwell) were inexcusably indifferent, unhelpful and unclear throughout the relevant time frame, but the Court of Appeals has noted that such behavior alone cannot form the basis for recovery against a city government employee," Grise said in his ruling. "While such behavior would never be tolerated by customers of private industry, (Maxwell's) treatment of his customer is not actionable in this case unless he actually maliciously intended to hurt Lowe."
