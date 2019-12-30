Bowling Green's riverfront is getting a $750,000 infusion for a series of long-planned improvements – including building a multi-use path under the River Street Bridge to connect the two sides of RiverWalk Park; installing a new boat ramp and fishing piers on the Barren River; building a rock climbing wall and a disc golf course; and adding a dog park on the north side of RiverWalk Park on what is now vacant land.
The improvement plan is part of a more than $2 million effort to turn the area "into an outdoor adventure area," city Neighborhood and Community Services Director Brent Childers said.
The National Park Service announced in a news release Monday the selection of its Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership program grants for projects "to develop new or improve existing parks in 18 economically disadvantaged areas in 16 states." The only Kentucky project on the list was the Bowling Green riverfront project. The city had applied for the grant previously – but was not selected – as part of a broad push for a major redevelopment of the corridor along the Barren River.
"This is really going to jumpstart that" effort, Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson said of the grant.
Local business owners have joined the redevelopment effort with plans for new apartments and businesses, and the city has done several smaller improvement projects at RiverWalk Park, such as rebuilding portions of the stone wall and clearing some vegetation along the banks of the river. Old Louisville Road was also renamed River Street as part of the effort to rebrand the area, and the Bowling Green City Commission last year approved the River Street Corridor Enhancement Plan.
The park work "will be a catalyst to spur redevelopment along the River Street corridor," Childers said.
City Grants Coordinator Nick Cook said the city has not yet received grant details to determine when the work might start.
He said the successful grant application this time differed from the previous application in terms of the amount of money the city has pledged.
"The big thing we did is doubled the match," he said.
With the city pledging to spend $1.5 million of its own money, the total project budget now stands at $2.25 million.
Among the first projects that will have to be tackled is stabilizing the riverbank. Joe Plunk, chief district engineer for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's District 3 Office in Bowling Green, previously told the Daily News that the wearing away of the north bank under the River Street bridge has been going on for 20 years but does not pose a threat to motorists or pedestrians on the bridge.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet previously announced plans to build a $2.3 million concrete wall under the bridge to deal with erosion, but that work has not yet begun.
"The first work will be to stabilize the riverbank," Wilkerson said.
As for other projects, the city will have to submit a final application to the National Park Service.
"We will review what the grant will allow us to do," Wilkerson said.
What has been previously proposed, however, includes the improvements listed above as well as parking and restroom areas, walking paths and new lighting.
The new boat ramp will also not only be a boon to local boaters, "it will improve fire department capability to do water rescues," Cook said.
