More help is coming to aid Bowling Green families with affordable housing.
The city recently received 40 more Section 8 housing vouchers from the federal government to be used for disabled individuals between the ages of 18 and 65 or households with a disabled individual in that age range.
The city in 2019 was awarded 30 such vouchers and, while the city had 18 months to find suitable recipients and housing, it has distributed most of the vouchers in nine months.
“We believe there is sufficient demand” for more vouchers, said Brent Childers, the city’s director of neighborhood and community services.
The vouchers help pay for housing costs and a portion of utilities.
The city now has 695 federal housing vouchers, but also a waiting list approaching 1,000 residents, meaning a typical wait time of several years.
The additional 40 housing vouchers should help with that waiting list.
“If we have someone on the list, that frees up (a voucher) so more people in the community can benefit from these,” Childers said.
Individuals awarded the vouchers can keep them as long as they meet the eligibility criteria, he said.
Section 8 pays a portion of housing costs based on the voucher holder’s income.
A 2019 housing study commissioned by the city showed a large demand for affordable housing and housing assistance in Bowling Green.
The study showed that more than 45% of renter-occupied households in the city are considered cost-burdened by federal standards (meaning renters pay more than 30% of their income toward housing) and 25% are severely cost-burdened (pay more than 50% of their income toward housing).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.