The city of Bowling Green is getting 30 additional Section 8 housing vouchers to be specifically used for people with disabilities.
In September, the Bowling Green City Commission approved applying for 100 additional vouchers from the federal department of Housing and Urban Development for people with disabilities between the ages of 18 and 62, or for families with a qualifying disabled person.
The city recently learned, however, that it is only getting 30 vouchers, which were formally accepted by the city commission at its meeting Tuesday.
The city has a strong need for such vouchers, said Brent Childers, the city's director of Neighborhood and Community Services, after the meeting.
"We could have (used) the 100," he said.
The city currently has 616 housing vouchers through various programs, but with a waiting list of about 750, it can take up to 3 1/2 years to get a voucher. The waiting list for those who would qualify for the new vouchers is almost 200, Childers said.
A recent housing study commissioned by the city showed there is a large demand for affordable housing and housing assistance in Bowling Green.
The study showed that more than 45 percent of renter-occupied households in the city are considered cost-burdened by federal standards (meaning renters pay more than 30 percent of their income toward housing) and 25 percent are severely cost-burdened (pay more than 50 percent of their income toward housing).
The city expects to start giving out the new vouchers starting Feb. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.