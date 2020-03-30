The city of Bowling Green reopened its three municipal golf courses Monday, but with coronavirus pandemic-fueled restrictions.
The courses had closed last week, along with all city and county parks, as part of the effort to promote social distancing to fight the pandemic. But private and other public golf courses around the state had, for the most part, remained open.
Brent Belcher, director of the city's Parks and Recreation Department, said the city courses are now open, but with restrictions: no golf carts will be available, pro shops are closed and no large groups are allowed.
In fact, "If (golfers) play by themselves, that would be best," he said.
The city's three golf courses are Paul Walker, CrossWinds and Riverview.
City and county parks remain closed. While that technically means people are not supposed to use even the walking paths within the parks, that restriction has been hard to enforce.
"It has been very difficult to monitor," Belcher said, adding that the recent warmer weather has sparked a resurgence of people outdoors - including at the parks that are officially closed.
"People have shown they want to get out of their house," he said, noting that it is an understandable urge because "spring break is a time when everyone should be outdoors."
Still, the city and county are asking people not gather at the parks.
"There are a lot worse things that can happen in this world" than people walking on park property, "but we advise you to stay at home," Belcher said.
The department has limited its staff exposure by modifying work schedules and limiting person-to-person contact, and it is encouraging the public to do the same.
"Public safety is our priority," Belcher said, "So hopefully they will abide by the recommendations and not come together."
