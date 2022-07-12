In an effort to reinvigorate neighborhoods impacted by the December tornadoes, the city of Bowling Green’s Neighborhood and Community Services Department will restrict this year’s Flexible Neighborhood Grants along geographic lines.
Funding will be awarded to projects or activities that are located in or will benefit residents living in the city’s tornado-impacted neighborhoods. Neighborhoods inside the city’s reinvestment area are also eligible for grants.
“Given the impact of the tornadoes, we have a desire to see our neighborhoods rebound as quickly as possible,” said Brent Childers, director of Bowling Green neighborhood and community services. “We’re being strategic in targeting those neighborhoods this year.”
This year’s grant cycle will provide $40,000 for neighborhood projects. Underspending from the city’s previous fiscal year will be added to the tally of available funds, bringing the total to $72,500.
Childers said more funds were allocated this year than usual as some neighborhood projects had been put on hold because of COVID-19.
The grants are meant less for reconstruction and repair purposes and more to incentivize residents and neighbors to band together to bring new ventures to their neighborhoods.
“(It’s about) how do we get neighbors to re-engage with each other, what communal-type things can they take on,” Childers said.
Due to the size of the city’s disaster area, Childers expects applications from many neighborhoods, which all received varying levels of impact from the tornadoes.
“Depending on when they build, how they build, who lives there, there’s lots of diversity in the tornado-impacted communities,” Childers said.
Flexible Neighborhood Grants don’t require special training or organizational structure and there is no application deadline. The application can be found at bgky.org/neighborhoods.
“Your neighborhood is an extension of your home, and your home is your most sacred place,” Childers said. “ ... We don’t want to lose that sense of neighborhood spirit.”