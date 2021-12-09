The city of Bowling Green added to its payroll Tuesday, hiring, among others, a new downtown coordinator and eight new firefighters.
Telia Butler, most recently the membership and marketing director at The Club at Olde Stone, was hired by city commissioners to be the first downtown development coordinator.
The new position will be responsible for marketing, promoting, business recruitment and coordinating various efforts for downtown Bowling Green.
Brent Childers, director of the city neighborhood and community services, said the new position is “a culmination of years of investment by the city” into downtown redevelopment.
After years of financing physical improvements in the downtown area, the city is now moving “into investing in people,” Childers said.
Childers said the city advertised nationally for the position, which pays $50,000.
The eight new firefighters were needed because of retirements within the fire department, and those selected came from an application pool of 216.
Commissioners also approved accepting and applying for several grants, including accepting a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing Services program.
City Manager Jeff Meisel said the funds will be used for salaries and benefit costs for four additional police officers over the next three years. The city is matching $661,000 for the COPS funding.
“We were very fortunate to” get the funding, he said.
Commissioners also approved applying for a $582,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for a fire department pumper truck, as well as a separate $255,000 FEMA grant for fire department equipment and training costs.
The firetruck could be placed at the new fire station planned for the Kentucky Transpark, Meisel said.
