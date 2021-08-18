The Bowling Green City Commission voted Tuesday on a first reading to keep the city’s property tax rate unchanged. But because of growth in the city, Bowling Green will see an increase in its tax receipts.
Commissioners approved a tax rate of $0.205 per $100 of assessed property value, with a second and final vote expected at the Sept. 7 commission meeting.
The rate equates to $205 in property taxes per $100,000 in assessed value. The city property tax rate hasn’t increased since 2008.
The city’s continued growth, however, means the city will collect more in property taxes.
City Chief Financial Officer Katie Schaller-Ward said the city’s total property value grew about 5.7% in the past year. The city anticipates taking in an additional about $500,000 because of the increase in property values and new development.
And for the first time, total property value has topped the $6 billion mark. Schaller-Ward said the 2021 total city property value was $6.1 billion, topping 2020’s $5.7 billion.
The growth served as a buffer against taxes lost from a pandemic-fueled downturn in collected occupational taxes – the city’s largest revenue source. Property taxes “have been a great stabilizer in the last year or so,” City Manager Jeff Meisel said.
Before a final vote in September, the city will hold a required public hearing on the proposed property tax rate at 4 p.m. Aug. 26. The hearing will be held virtually. More information is available at bgky.org/files/SkJLbA6E.jpeg.
Evidence of the city’s growth was also evident in the latest population figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau. Meisel noted in Tuesday’s commission meeting that the city’s population is now 72,294 – a 24% increase from 2010’s 58,000.
Commissioners also approved:
- a $390,000 bid from Don Franklin Chrysler Dodge of Somerset for police vehicles;
- an application by Chestnut Group Properties LLC to rezone 0.21 acres at 719 Chestnut St. from multi-family residential to central business. The rezoning will allow for the expansion of the Stephens Farley Insurance business at the adjacent 725 Chestnut St. lot.
