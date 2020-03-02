Bowling Green is looking to help better move traffic in a roundabout way.
On the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting of the Bowling Green City Commission is approving a $365,679 bid from Scotty’s Contracting and Stone of Bowling Green to build three more roundabouts in the city.
Roundabouts are being increasingly used in the city to move traffic, with a roundabout under construction at the Shive Lane and Ken Bale intersection and another one planned for the nearby Shive Lane-Middle Bridge Road intersection.
The bid to be voted on Tuesday is for roundabouts at Parkside and Cove drives, Cove and North Sunrise drives and Crossings Boulevard and Chasefield Avenue.
The roundabouts are slated to feature new drainage infrastructure and pavement as well as decorative elements, according to a memo from the city’s public works department.
The city’s first roundabout on a major road was built in 2014 on U.S. 31-W By-Pass near the Western Kentucky University campus.
Also on the agenda for the 4:30 p.m. meeting at City Hall is accepting a $193,401 bid from Scotty’s Contracting & Stone of Bowling Green for construction of a greenway from Creekwood Avenue to the back of Jennings Creek Elementary School.
The city has received a grant from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for the project.
