The city of Bowling Green is working to get about $3 million in federal CARES Act money into the hands of city residents as quickly as possible through several initiatives.
"When you do it programatically, there are a lot of steps to be taken" – on behalf of the city and applicants, said city Neighborhood and Community Services Director Brent Childers. "We were not seeing the progress we'd like to see" in the funds getting into the community.
In an effort to get money in the hands of community members more quickly, the city took several steps at last week's city commission meeting.
Commissioners approved allocating $285,000 in CARES Act funding to Bowling Green Municipal Utilities. The money will be used to give $200 credits to BGMU customers who have fallen behind on their payments amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The money will allow for about 1,400 residential BGMU customers to get the credit on their bill.
The city looked at BGMU's list of past due-accounts to try to target those whose delinquent accounts may be directly tied to the pandemic-fueled economic slowdown.
While the exact circumstances of each past due account is unknowable, "everyone has been impacted by COVID one way or another," Childers noted.
The city has also allocated more funds to the Bowling Green-Warren County Welfare Center, a community aid agency.
The Welfare Center is now getting $135,000, and $332,000 is going to Together BG, a consortium of local agencies. Those funds are being distributed to community members on a need basis for things like rent and utility assistance.
City Manager Jeff Meisel said the allocations are designed to be "the most effective and efficient way to get the money out faster. We want to get the money out in an expedient ... manner."
The city has also recently expanded a program aimed at helping small Bowling Green-based businesses offset costs associated with the pandemic.
BG CARES was established this fall with $1.885 million for businesses with 50 or fewer employees. It provides grants that can be used for rent, utilities, mortgage payments or PPE purchases.
Under the BG CARES program, employers with up to 25 employees are eligible for $2,500 grants and those with 26 to 50 employees can get $5,000.
— More information about COVID-related city programs may be found at the city website at www.bgky.org.
