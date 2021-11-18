A few more affordable housing units may be coming to Bowling Green.
The Bowling Green City Commission approved Tuesday applying for up to $1 million in Kentucky Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus housing funds from the Kentucky Department for Local Government.
City Manager Jeff Meisel said that if the city gets the grant funding, it would partner with Live the Dream Development Inc., a program of the Bowling Green Housing Authority that aims to achieve home ownership for low-income families.
The funds would be used to build duplexes with about nine total apartments – most being two-bedroom, one-bath units of about 890 square feet.
The Housing Authority already has land for the project and would contribute $300,000 in private funding toward the effort.
A recent housing study showed a high demand for affordable housing in the city.
Commissioner Carlos Bailey said the project is a small start toward increasing affordable housing in the city and "hopefully we can move forward from there," he said.
Also Tuesday, a pair of rezoning requests gained final approval on second votes:
• Rezoning 20.45 acres on Kobe Way and John D Jones Road owned by David Alford’s Westen Apartments LLC from agricultural and multi-family residential to light industrial.
At a recent planning commission meeting, Alford said he plans to develop four sites with what he called “non-smokestack companies.”
He also said he would like to develop some of the 160 acres he owns in the area for commercial and retail use.
• Rezoning a 1.6358-acre tract on Enterprise Court from light industrial to multi-family residential for MNM LLC. Plans for the area call for the construction of five buildings containing 40 apartments.