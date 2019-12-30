Large swaths of undeveloped property in Bowling Green have one thing in common – a perception that they would be costly to develop because of potential ground contamination from previous uses.
The city hoped to use a $300,000 federal grant for a brownfield assessments program it received last year from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to help clear those properties, but the program “has not taken off like we hoped,” city Neighborhood and Community Services Director Brent Childers said.
The program entails evaluating properties that may have been contaminated during previous uses – as gas stations, dry cleaners, factories, etc. These contaminated areas are commonly referred to as brownfields. If a property was found to have issues, the city would work with the property owners on the next step of cleaning the property.
“What it’s doing is clearing properties ... for development,” Childers said.
But with the grant set to expire in September, Childers said only four or five property owners have availed themselves of the brownfield assessments. All the properties were cleared of having any ground contamination.
“Part of the program is taking away the perception” that an area is contaminated, he said.
The city is now looking at other options to use the grant funds, such as selecting a corridor or specific area to do assessments rather than looking at a specific site.
With the city running out of developable land, clearing such former industrial areas is important for the city’s continued development, Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson said.
“It just make sense if you have the infrastructure ... to clean them up and make them whole again,” he said.
Childers said the city is looking to work with anyone “looking to sell or buy” such properties.
“We’d be interested in talking to them,” he said.
In conjunction with the brownfield assessment program, the city is also promoting the city’s newly designated Opportunity Zone – Census Tract 102, which is a roughly rectangular portion of the city between U.S. 31-W By-Pass, the Barren River and East Eighth Avenue. Projects in Opportunity zones are eligible for federal tax breaks.
There are 144 Opportunity Zones in Kentucky. The Bowling Green tract is the only one in Warren County.
– The city has a website with information about the two programs at bgky.org/brownfields.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.