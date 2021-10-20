The city of Bowling Green is moving forward on plans to build a joint police/fire training facility on Porter Pike.
City commissioners approved Tuesday a $540,000 bid from Brandstetter Carroll Inc. of Lexington for architectural and design work on both the training facility and for a planned fire station at the Kentucky Transpark.
City Manager Jeff Meisel said the roughly 26,000 square-foot training center would replace the existing fire department-only training facility at 250 Porter Pike. The city recently purchased a two-acre site adjacent to the training center for the planned expansion.
At this design stage, it was unknown if the existing training center building would be incorporated into the new facility.
Bowling Green Police Chief Michael Delaney said the new facility would include a driving track for training as well as other amenities that would make it a "one-stop shop" for police and fire training.
The Bowling Green Police Department recently started its own certified police training academy.
Meisel said the city negotiated with Brandstetter Carroll that the cost will not exceed the $540,000 approved Tuesday.
The Transpark fire station, slated to be 7,000 square feet with two bays that will be the eighth in the city, is scheduled to be built on two acres donated by the Intermodal Transportation Authority, the governing body for the Transpark, to serve the growing area.
"So we already have the land in hand and are ready to go," Meisel said.
Meisel noted that there are more than 3,000 workers in businesses at the Transpark, with more businesses opening regularly.
"The demand for services is going to pick up dramatically" in the area, Meisel said.
Also Tuesday, Western Kentucky University President Timothy Caboni gave an update on new programs and efforts on the Hill that aim to increase enrollment.
"What makes WKU strong, makes Bowling Green strong," he said.
After the commission meeting, a work session was held on development of a strategic plan.
The work session was led by Tad Long from the Kentucky League of Cities, who interviewed city officials to develop a framework for a first draft of a strategic plan.
Long presented eight areas for the city to focus on going forward as part of the plan:
- Fiscal responsibility and efficient delivery of city services;
- Downtown development;
- Riverfront and greenways development;
- Broadband expansion to residential consumers;
- Housing development for all levels of housing;
- City workforce development to better reflect the city's diversity;
- Roads and traffic;
- Strong neighborhoods.