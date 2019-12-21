Come July 1, the city of Bowling Green's public transit system will be different. But it remains to be seen exactly how noticeable the changes will be.
A $125,000 transit study commissioned last year by the Bowling Green-Warren County Metropolitan Planning Organization recommended the city seek professional assistance for the complex task of running public transit.
The city has moved ahead with plans to hire a transit management organization and plans to issue a request for proposals by the start of 2020, said Brent Childers, director of the city Neighborhood and Community Services Department.
The organization, which could be either non or for-profit, would be "responsible for management aspects" of public transit as well as things like route selection and driver recruitment and training, Childers said. The city currently contracts on an annual basis with the nonprofit Community Action of Southern Kentucky to manage and operate GO bg Transit.
The organization selected in 2020 can "be a manager, operator or both," Childers said.
The transit study recommendations, a decrease in ridership after route changes several years ago and accounting issues that Community Action has acknowledged occurred under previous management have all spurred the search for a transit manager who would work directly for the city.
"It's a culmination of several things," Childers said.
City officials also said city staff is not equipped to directly take on the complicated task of running a transit system, which is primarily funded with federal dollars.
Just dealing with the federal transit funding requirements "is a specialty in and of itself," Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson said.
But because the federal transit funding flows through the city, it is especially important that the process is handled correctly.
"Transit is our contract with the federal government, so we have make sure everything is accounted for," Wilkerson said.
The city receives federal funding for public transit, including $1.2 million this year with a $430,000 match from the city. Since 2003, Bowling Green has contracted with Community Action to operate GO bg Transit. In June, Community Action was approved to run GO bg Transit for fiscal year 2020, which ends June 30.
While there are a lot of variables to be determined, Childers said the system in place starting July 1 "will be a complete departure from how we have operated transit for the last 16 years."
Childers said there are national firms that do this type of work, but considering that Bowling Green is on the small side for cities with public transit, it's a question of "how many (organizations) want to be in this market."
Community Action officials previously said they would likely respond to the RFP and seek to continue being the transit contractor for the city.
Community Action Transportation Director Carroll Duckworth said last week the group was waiting to get details on the RFP.
Community Action's board of directors voted Wednesday to approve interim Executive Director Don Butler’s plan to apply for a $500,000 loan from the Kentucky Association of Counties. The loan, which would be backed by an interlocal agreement with the 10 county fiscal courts, would be used to make up for budget shortfalls and debt inherited from the tenure of former Executive Director Melissa Weaver.
Childers said the city and transit manager chosen through the RFP would likely sign a three-year contract.
The ultimate goal, Wilkerson said, is "to see us have a good, solid transit system that meets the needs of the community."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.