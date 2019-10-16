The Bowling Green City Commission on Tuesday approved road projects including $1.7 million worth of paving for the coming year.
The city typically allocates $2 million for road paving each year.
For the 2020 fiscal year, the commission approved a $1.7 million bid from Scotty’s Contracting and Stone of Bowling Green to pave about 18.5 miles of city roads. The city will utilize the unspent $300,000 on paving projects to be determined, City Manager Jeff Meisel said.
The city received two bids for the paving program, with Charles DeWeese Construction of Franklin submitting a $1.8 million bid.
Commissioners also approved a $75,797 bid, also from Scotty’s Contracting and Stone, for turn lane improvements on Smallhouse Road.
The project will extend the right turn lane on Smallhouse Road from the southern approach to Campbell Lane.
“That has always been somewhat of a bottleneck,” Meisel said.
Lengthening the turn lane by several hundred feet will allow for an extra 10 or so vehicles to be in the right turn lane.
