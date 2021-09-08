A program that offers grants to spruce up private properties received a $400,000 infusion at Tuesday's Bowling Green City Commission meeting.
The city has previously funded private property improvements as part of its Neighborhood Improvements Program, which entails targeting specific areas for a wide variety of enhancements.
Commissioners approved Tuesday using Live the Dream Development Inc. of Bowling Green to administer the $400,000 program. Live the Dream is a non-profit affiliated with the Housing Authority of Bowling Green.
Grants are up to $5,000 with a match required from property owners. The NIP area included in the program is between between University Boulevard and Morgantown and Old Morgantown roads.
City Manager Jeff Meisel said the funding will allow for improvements on up to 70 properties, which "makes a big dent in an area."
City Neighborhood and Community Services Director Brent Childers said the program requires the use of city-approved, licensed contractors.
Other action Tuesday included:
•By a 3-2 vote, rezoing 5.5 acres from agriculture to general business at 5463 Russellville Road. Mayor Todd Alcott and commissioners Sue Parrigin and Melinda Hill voted yes, while commissioners Dana Beasley Brown and Carlos Bailey voted no.
While the rezoning request drew little discussion Tuesday, Beasley Brown said at the Aug. 17 city commission meeting that she was concerned the planned development for the area did not follow the guidelines set out by the Greenbelt Master Plan regarding incorporating links to greenways.
When it was presented at a July meeting of the Planning Commission of Warren County, the development was presented as a mixture of commercial and multi-family residential uses.
Many area residents spoke against the development at that meeting, but Planning Commission members voted 5-0 to recommend the rezoning be approved.
•Approval of a $209,000 bid from ProPump Controls of Shelbyville for irrigation improvements and pump upgrades at Crosswinds Golf Course. Mesiel said the current pump being replaced at the course is about 30 years old.
•Approval of a $131,600 bid from Baker Contracting of Alvaton to do repairs at the Roland Bland Skatepark.
Mesiel said the skatepark "has never had work done on it since it was built" more than a decade ago.
Work is slated to include repairing concrete and rails.
City Parks and Recreation Department Director Brent Belcher said the city hopes to keep sections of the skatepark open during repairs, but there may be times when the entire facility will have to close.
•On a second and final reading, voting to keep the city’s property tax rate unchanged at a rate of $0.205 per $100 of assessed property value.
The rate equates to $205 in property taxes per $100,000 in assessed value. The city property tax rate hasn’t increased since 2008.