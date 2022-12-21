Kentucky’s child abuse record is abysmal; it has ranked first in child abuse substantiations, cases that reach a severe level of abuse or neglect, three of the last four years.
Locally, detectives from the Bowling Green Police Department are in the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center nearly every day, said BRACAC Executive Director Jennifer Bryant.
Considering this need, the city commission voted Tuesday to grant up to $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to allow BRACAC to expand.
BRACAC provides a safe space for victims of child abuse to receive medical exams and be interviewed. It is one of 15 designated regional child advocacy centers in Kentucky.
“We can surround them and give them a safe place to tell that story,” Bryant said.
Its volume has been increasing. Bryant said that they’ve seen 30% more children since the pandemic, mental health services have increased by 89% and coordination services have increased by 115%.
The $500,000 will go toward acquisition of two properties adjacent to BRACAC on Adams Street. BRACAC is currently housed in a 1,100-square-foot old church building, and it’s expanded into every corner of the building already, Bryant said.
The acquisition deal will close in January, after which BRACAC will be fundraising for additional needs for the new space, she added.
The deal will give BRACAC 48 parking spaces, an “immediate help” considering the number of staff, detectives, social workers and families in the center on a daily basis, Bryant said.
City Commissioner Carlos Bailey said he’s served as a guardian ad item, a court-appointed attorney responsible for representing the best interests of a child victim, and knows from experience how crucial BRACAC’s work is.
“When they’re not in a safe place, they’re not going to be as vocal or tell exactly what happened, so this is something that our community sadly needs,” he said.
The city also unanimously approved a $1,759,942 capital improvement project that would replace CrossWinds Golf Course’s irrigation system and purchase supplies for contractors.
The funds were set aside in the FY23 Capital Improvement Project budget, said City Manager Jeff Meisel. It’s been a work in progress, he added, as the first bid came in way over budget and the second had to be negotiated down to $1.7 million, approximately $400,000 lower than the original bid.
Supplies will be bought from SiteOne Landscape Supply.
“This is a lot of money, but this is our only public, 18-hole golf course in the city of Bowling Green that serves 70,000-plus residents,” Meisel said.
The current course has its original irrigation lines from its construction in 1991. Some no longer work at all, meaning that the course is “at the mercy of weather,” Meisel said.
Thirty years is a normal life expectancy for a golf course irrigation system, said Brent Belcher, Bowling Green Parks and Recreation director.
Originally, he was planning on amortizing the cost of the system over two or three years, but realized after the first bid that paying in a lump sum would save a lot of money in the long run.
Several projects, like the purchase of new golf carts and parking lot improvements, were postponed to make room for the cost, Belcher said.
“These things are a living organism, facilities are,” he said. “It’s an investment in infrastructure.”
The new irrigation system will not be completely wireless, but will include large wireless components. Belcher said that this will make maintenance more efficient.
The project is set to begin around September 2023 and be completed by the end of fall 2023.
In other city commission news, the city approved a change in the retirement policy for the police and fire departments upon a second, binding reading.
Before the vote, Bowling Green was the only remaining city in Kentucky with a mandatory retirement age of 57, which the new policy would eliminate.
Also, the change will help with retention of experienced officers, especially considering the workforce shortage, Meisel said at a Dec. 6 city commission meeting.
A mayoral salary increase to $38,500 was also approved on a second reading. The increase will begin when the next mayor takes office on Jan. 1, 2025.