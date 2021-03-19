The Bowling Green City Commission has entered into an agreement with the state Transportation Cabinet that will pave the way for construction of a long-planned multi-use path under the River Street bridge to connect two sides of parkland.
The project has been “in the works for several years,” City Manager Jeff Meisel said, and will be done in conjunction with a project to stabilize the riverbank.
As far back as 2016, the state Transportation Cabinet began studying ways to stabilize the bank, which has been slowly eroding for decades. The stabilization effort has stalled several times because of funding issues but is back on the cabinet’s agenda.
The agreement approved unanimously at Tuesday’s commission meeting is part of the KYTC’s plan to bid out the bank stabilization engineering contract.
“This will be a state project, but we are going to piggyback with them on this,” Meisel said.
The same engineering firm selected will work to fix the erosion problem and design the path. The city will reimburse the state for the portion of the project related to the multi-use path.
City Public Works Director Greg Meredith said he thinks the project could start this year with a probable summer start.
“I look for it to be constructed this year,” he said.
The path would link two park areas, being dubbed Riverfront Parks East and West, that are slated for large improvement projects. To get from one side of the area to the other currently entails crossing River Street.
Last year, the city was awarded a $750,000 grant from the National Park Service as part of a more than $2 million effort to turn the area into what city officials have called “an outdoor adventure area” with fishing piers, walking paths, rock climbing areas, a dog park and disc golf course.
Meredith said the path would be high enough above the Barren River that it would probably not flood very often.
It “would take an extreme flood” to reach the elevation of the path, he said.
Commissioners also approved on a second reading rezoning 49.31 acres at the rear of The Hub residential and commercial development on Lovers Lane from agricultural or highway business to multi-family residential.
David Chandler, developer of the $200 million The Hub project, previously said the rezoning will allow him to increase the number of multi-family units by 216 for a total of 806.
Already built at the Hub is a 22,000-square-foot American Bank & Trust corporate center. A three-story, 32,727-square-foot office building on an adjoining 1.83-acre parcel is being built and will be home to a Morgan Stanley financial services office and other tenants. A 195-room Embassy Suites by Hilton hotel is also now under construction and is expected to open in spring 2022.
