The city of Bowling Green is doling out almost $55,000 to 11 neighborhood organizations for a variety of improvement projects.
The grants were approved at Tuesday’s city commission meeting, where commissioners also approved on second and final readings to hold the line on taxes and to approve issuing $42 million in bonds for two new residence halls at Western Kentucky University.
Since 1999, the city annually awards Select Neighborhood Action Program grants for localized projects based on proposals submitted by neighborhood groups.
City Manager Jeff Meisel on Tuesday called the SNAP grants “one of the best programs we’ve done for our neighborhoods.”
The city typically sets aside $40,000 for SNAP grants, but this year used some carryover money to fund all 11 applications in whole or in part, he said.
The awards for 2019 are:
• Bent Tree Homeowners Association, $675, refurbishing neighborhood mailboxes;
• Cedar Ridge Area Neighborhood Association, $5,735, decorative signpost repairs and fall block party;
• Community Action of Southern Kentucky, $3,078, benches and neighborhood block party expenses for Census Tract 112;
• Crossridge Preservation Association, $7,500, update entrance islands;
• Cumberland Ridge Homeowners Association, $4,700, installation of digital speed limit reader sign;
• Gordon Avenue Resident Council, $7,500, new playground equipment;
• Indian Ridge Condo Association, $7,500, replacement of 18 external lights;
• Northern Heights Parker Bennett Neighborhood Association, $2,000, new lettering on neighborhood sign;
• Phenix Place Resident Council, $7,500, new playground equipment;
• Villas at Callaway Gardens Association, $910, replacement of external lights;
• Windsor Meadows Neighbors, $7,500, new vinyl fence, solar lighting for entrance sign.
Also Tuesday, commissioners:
• OK’d keeping the city property tax rate at the current level of $0.205 per $100 of assessed value. The city saw total property growth of 5.2 percent between Jan. 1, 2018, and this Jan. 1. That growth means increased property tax revenue for the city from $9.9 million last year to an estimated $11.1 million this year, even with the same tax rate.
• Approved issuing industrial building revenue bonds of up to $42 million for construction of the WKU residence halls.
The WKU Student Life Foundation asked the city to use its tax-exempt status to issue the bonds for the residence halls being built as part of a new First Year Village at WKU.
The city will loan the bond funds to the WKU Student Life Foundation, which will be solely responsible for paying them off.
• Approved a $336,549 bid from JC Brewer Construction of Bowling Green for rehabilitating approximately 1,430 feet of sidewalk, to include new curb, gutters and drainage boxes, on Butler Way from Collegeview Drive to Durbin Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.