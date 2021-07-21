About 18 miles of city streets are slated to be repaved in the upcoming fiscal year.
The Bowling Green City Commission approved Tuesday a $1.59 million bid from Charles DeWeese Construction of Franklin for the city's annual road repaving effort.
That amount will allow for repaving about 18 miles of city streets, City Manager Jeff Meisel said, as well as installation of 57 handicap-accessible ramps and repaving of roadways in Fairview Cemetery No. 2 and Mt. Moriah Cemetery.
Scotty's Contracting & Stone of Bowling Green submitted the other bid for the work at $1.74 million.
In response to a question from commissioner Dana Beasley Brown, city Public Works Director Greg Meredith explained the process for choosing which roads are repaved.
He said each road in the city is evaluated at least once every three years on the basis of the roughness of the road, cracking, joint failure and other issues.
Roads are then ranked based on their need to be repaved.
Meisel said the repaving will be completed this fiscal year.
Commissioners also approved on a first reading two rezoning requests:
•Vita Nova LLC was approved for a rezoning from light industrial to general business for a commercial development at the corner of Russellville Road and Old Tram Road.
Developers told planning commission members previously that the plan calls for a commercial building that will include a 4,000-square-foot portion for either a restaurant or liquor store and two other smaller portions for other businesses.
•JJEM Properties LLC was approved for a rezoning from agriculture and highway business to multi-family residential at the intersection of Bristol and Louisville roads.
The rezoning will allow the expansion of the adjacent 160-unit North Pointe apartment complex.