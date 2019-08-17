The city of Bowling Green is moving ahead with plans to hire an expert to help oversee public transportation in the city.
Having a public transportation expert on staff was one of the recommendations from a $125,000 transit study by Pittsburgh-based Michael Baker International commissioned last year by the Bowling Green-Warren County Metropolitan Planning Organization. The findings of the study were discussed at a June meeting of the Bowling Green City Commission.
The city is now working with Michael Baker International to develop a request for proposals for a company to help run public transit. A director of transit would technically be an employee of the chosen firm but would work on behalf of the city on transit issues.
"That would be our person to run the transit system," said Brent Childers, director of the city's Department of Neighborhood and Community Services.
The need for a leader with specific public transit experience stems from the difficulty of following the myriad federal guidelines when it comes to public transportation funding.
"Transit is a complex system ... we don't have local people with that expertise," Childers said.
The city receives federal funding for public transit, including $1.2 million this year with a $430,000 match from the city. Since 2003, Bowling Green has contracted with Community Action of Southern Kentucky to completely operate the GO bg Transit system. In June, Community Action was approved to run GO bg Transit for fiscal year 2020.
But with a new transit director in place, "We will have a different model than historically," Childers said, with the city, via the new transit director, making many decisions on things such as routes and strategies and the vendor simply providing the services.
The transit study was spurred in part by the city's concerns about accounting issues and a drop in GO bg ridership under previous Community Action leadership.
Don Butler, Community Action's current executive director, said he "feels pretty confident" the nonprofit would still be interested in providing services under a new model, noting that the nonprofit has 25 years of experience in providing public transit in the region.
"Our responsibility is to get people to the places they need to be ... the mechanics of the organizational structure doesn't bother us," he said.
The transit study also suggested there were opportunities to improve transit services in the city through greater cooperation between the city and Topper Transit at Western Kentucky University, with perhaps some sort of joint management. Falling short of joint management, the study suggested greater cooperation between the services with things like a joint website and marketing efforts.
"A lot of those are down the road pieces," Childers said. "There are a 1,000 different ways to" provide transit services. The bottom line is "we want to ensure we are providing residents the most cost-effective and efficient system possible."
Butler said Community Action officials have discussed responding to the RFP for transit management, but no decision has been made.
Childers said the city does not have an estimate yet on what the management contract would cost. He said the city aims to have the RFP ready to issue this fall and hopes to have a contract in place by Jan. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.