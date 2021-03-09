The Russell Sims Aquatic Center at Preston Miller Park was last open in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic. However, a return to normalcy is expected for the summer of 2021.
According to Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department Director Brent Belcher, the city is “looking forward” to reopening the aquatic center this summer with opening day tentatively planned for Memorial Day.
However, Belcher said lifeguard availability will determine exactly when the center will reopen.
“It all comes down to the lifeguards,” Belcher said. “If we can find enough lifeguards and get them trained and certified, then we can open on time this year.”
Even if the opening date for Memorial Day is missed, the city will still look to open the facility later in the summer whenever an adequate number of staff has been hired.
Belcher said the problem potential lifeguards face is that most public pools are still closed, which makes their required training and certification difficult to obtain.
“Our goal is to try to be open and have a schedule for this summer,” Belcher said. “Right now, we are planning on having some crowd restrictions in order to meet the new world we are now in. We want to show people that we take their health and safety very seriously.”
Other potential safety revisions, such as social distancing strategies and daily cleaning of the center, are also being planned.
Belcher added that all staff positions for the aquatic center are open, and they are now taking applications for lifeguards.
A total of 25 to 30 lifeguards are needed, with about eight in a chair at all times during open hours. A total of 15 are needed per day.
Eligible applicants must be at least 15 years of age and they must pass an official swim test.
The Russell Sims Aquatic Center draws as many as 75,000 visitors each year and 1,000 visitors a day and is open from Memorial Day to Labor Day during normal circumstances.
Belcher said the center usually acts as a revenue maker for the city.
“Our goal isn’t necessary revenue, but it’s serving our region,” Belcher said. “This center serves not only Bowling Green, but we get visitors from as far out as Elizabethtown and Portland, Tenn.”
Since the center was last open in 2019, the city installed a new filtration system. Other renovations, such as a new entry building and larger bathrooms to handle larger crowds, have also been added in recent years.
No matter when opening day occurs this summer season, Belcher said the center will still be scheduled to close around Labor Day weekend.
