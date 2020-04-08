A Bowling Green man accused of engaging police in a standoff last month after being involved in a disturbance was arrested Wednesday in a grocery store.
According to the Bowling Green Police Department, Rondel Emberton, 28, was involved in a domestic disturbance March 28 at a Chestnut Street residence.
City police had information at the time that Emberton had retreated into the residence, only to learn later that Emberton had left the house before police arrived.
On Wednesday, officers were notified of a disturbance involving Emberton in the area of Nashville Road and Campbell Lane.
City police who created a perimeter around the area spotted Emberton several times and were notified that he had run through a restaurant, according to BGPD. He was located inside the Kroger store on Campbell Lane and taken into custody without further incident.
Emberton is charged with kidnapping, attempted murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree strangulation, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, fourth-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief in connection with the March 28 incident. On Wednesday, Emberton was charged additionally with third-degree terroristic threatening and disorderly conduct.
