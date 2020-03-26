Three men have been arrested in connection with a pair of incidents involving shots fired in the past week on Clay Street.
One of the incidents left two people wounded, including one of the suspects who was arrested.
Davon Grandberry, 24, Anthony Johnson, 45, and Derodrian Bryant, 29, all of Bowling Green, were arrested this week on charges of possessing a handgun as a convicted felon.
Johnson, who was arrested Tuesday, was also charged with tampering with physical evidence.
The Bowling Green Police Department responded to separate incidents of shots fired March 19 and Monday at Hummingbird Place apartment complex at 1367 Clay St.
The incident Monday resulted in Grandberry and Brian Flowers requiring treatment at The Medical Center for gunshot wounds, according to BGPD arrest citations.
An investigation by city police led to Bryant being identified as the person who allegedly shot Grandberry and Flowers.
Investigators made contact Wednesday with Bryant at his Adams Street apartment.
"During a recorded interview, Bryant admitted to possessing a revolver during this incident and firing shots during the altercation," BGPD Detective Alex Wright said in an arrest citation. "Bryant provided the location of the revolver and a semi-automatic handgun that he too admitted to firing during another incident at 1367 Clay St. on March 19."
Officers who processed the crime scene during the incident Monday night found a .40-caliber handgun in the bed of a truck parked alongside the apartment complex.
An investigation that included viewing video surveillance footage led police to Johnson, who was determined to have taken possession of the gun and hidden it in the bed of the truck after someone else had shot the weapon, according to police records.
Johnson requested an attorney when police made contact with him Tuesday, and he was not questioned, according to his arrest citation.
Grandberry was also determined to have fired shots during Monday's incident, and when he was contacted Wednesday by police he admitted to bringing a gun to the scene and firing shots during the altercation, according to his arrest citation.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are anticipated, according to the BGPD.
