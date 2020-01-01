City police are investigating the death of a woman found lying Tuesday afternoon on a Bowling Green sidewalk.
According to the Bowling Green Police Department, officers were called around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday to check on the welfare of a woman lying on the sidewalk on Durbin Drive near Glen Lily Road.
The woman, later identified as 71-year-old Shirley L. Brince, was found surrounded by a large amount of blood with a wound in her side.
Brince was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where she later died, according to the BGPD.
Police on Wednesday released images of two vehicles from surveillance cameras near where Brince was located.
Officers believe the vehicles stopped soon after Brince fell to the sidewalk and their occupants checked on her.
Police are attempting to locate the occupants of the vehicles to learn what their interactions were with Brince. The occupants are not considered suspects.
An autopsy is to be performed and the death remains under investigation.
