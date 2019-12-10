City police are piecing together evidence in the aftermath of five shots-fired calls over the weekend that resulted in one death and two other people suffering gunshot wounds.
The Bowling Green Police Department is continuing to look for information leading to a suspect in the death of Dominique Todd, 33, of Bowling Green.
Todd was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds Friday night in a pickup truck in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Audley Court.
About three hours after the shooting at Audley Court was reported, city police were called early Saturday to 318 Butler Way, Apt. A1, where Douglas A. Jackson, 58, of Bowling Green, was shot.
Police said Jackson answered a knock at the door, opened the door and closed it quickly. As he closed the door, he was shot by someone outside. Jackson was transported to a Nashville hospital for treatment.
At 4:34 p.m. Saturday, city police responded to a shooting in the area of Creason Street and Robinson Avenue.
In that incident, Olivier Shema, 18, was wounded, receiving an injury not believed to be life-threatening. Investigators have a suspect they are interested in contacting, according to BGPD spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward.
In addition to the shootings, the BGPD responded to a shots-fired call at 9:55 p.m. Saturday in the area of Woodford and Vine streets and another shots-fired call at 8:47 a.m. at Hummingbird Apartments on Clay Street.
No injuries were reported in those two incidents, and police have a possible suspect in those incidents and in the Butler Way shooting.
“We are working all these as individual incidents with the possibility that some of them are connected,” Ward said. “Knowing that, we don’t believe the public is in any danger.”
The homicide on Audley Court is being treated by police as an isolated incident, Ward said.
“Since Friday evening, our department has been working these shootings non-stop and tirelessly,” Ward said. “We’re just right now going through all the information that we have and trying not to miss any details, looking at every possible angle and going over all the evidence that we have. It’s just going to take some time to get through all of that.”
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.