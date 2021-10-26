Some Bowling Green residents who traveled thousands of miles to get here are now getting help aimed at preventing them from traveling hundreds of miles per week just to get to their jobs.
An outgrowth of research done by the city of Bowling Green through grants from the national Gateways for Growth project, the city and the South Central Workforce Development Board have come up with a “Work in Bowling Green” campaign geared toward keeping foreign-born workers closer to home.
Leyda Becker, the city’s international communities liaison, said the initiative has been launched primarily through social media outreach that encourages members of the international community to pursue job opportunities in their new hometown.
“We’ve started to see quite a bit of engagement with the campaign on social media,” Becker said. “A great portion of our new American community is already in the workforce, but they are primarily working outside the state. We want them to stay and work in Bowling Green.”
The findings from the Gateways for Growth research bear that out.
That 2018 study said immigrants and refugees accounted for 9.3% of Warren County’s total population but 10.3% of the employed labor force. The study showed that 26% of those foreign-born residents worked outside the county, largely at meat-processing or other agricultural facilities.
“We have a lot of people going to Portland (Tenn.) or Ohio County,” Bowling Green City Manager Jeff Meisel said. “They may have to leave home early and then get back late.
“We have all these jobs in Bowling Green that they may not be aware of. This (Work in Bowling Green campaign) can help both the international community and the local companies looking for workers.”
The ubiquitous “help wanted” signs around town speak to that need for workers, and the research bears it out as well.
The latest report from the JobsEQ labor market data company said there are more than 4,000 job openings in Warren County.
In an effort to connect international residents to those jobs, Becker said she reached out to the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce and the South Central Workforce Development Board.
Primarily through the Community Partnership for Refugee and Immigrant Families Facebook page, Becker is providing links that help international residents learn about local careers in such targeted sectors as hospitality, transportation and manufacturing.
Becker hopes the campaign can counter the efforts of some employers from outside the region who she said “are active in recruiting new Americans.”
“We’ve had a disconnect,” Becker said. “Many (international residents) said they didn’t know how to go about getting jobs here, and employers said they didn’t know how to connect to the international community.
“We’re talking about established residents who have work skills.”
Becker said the effort to find work for international residents is already getting results.
“A young man who was laid off from his job at Perdue Farms reached out to me and said he’d like to consider another job option,” she said. “He was able to get WIOA (federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act) funding to get his commercial driver’s license. He’s now driving a truck locally.”
– More information about the “Work in Bowling Green” campaign can be found at the Community Partnership for Refugee and Immigrant Families Facebook page at facebook.com/CPRIF.
